Bengal power utility gets nod to recover Rs 1679cr as APR for 2015-16

Government-run power utility West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd WBSEDCL was allowed to recover Rs 1679 crore by the regulator for 2015-16 under Annual Performance Review APR but the recovery will not take place immediately.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Government-run power utility West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) was allowed to recover Rs 1679 crore by the regulator for 2015-16 under Annual Performance Review (APR) but the recovery will not take place immediately.

Sources in West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC) on Monday said it has issued CESC Ltd, a private power utility, orders for 2018-19 and 2019-20 keeping the tariff unchanged at an average rate of Rs 7.31 per unit including coal price impact. CESC had asked for a rate of Rs 8.32 and Rs 8.51 respectively for 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively.

The APR for CESC Ltd for previous years is under calculation, WBERC sources told PTI. The recovery of Rs 1679 crore announced for WBSEDCL will be spread out in a fashion so that the impact is negligible on the consumers, the sources said.

“The entire recoverable amount Rs 1679.78 crore or part thereof shall be adjusted with the amount of Aggregate Revenue Requirement for the year 2020-21 or that of any other ensuing year or through a separate order,” WBERC said. In all probability, WBERC will merge the recovery into the subsequent tariff orders.

The tariff order for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 is pending before the regulator for both the utilities.

CESC distributes power in Kolkata and part of neighbouring Howrah and has a consumer base of 32 lakh. WBSEDCL which distributes power across the state has a consumer base of around 2.03 crore.

