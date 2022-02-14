Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy report Rs 429 cr loss in December quarter

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,502.23 crore in the quarter under review, up from Rs 1,347.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

It total expenses rose to Rs 1,918.68 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 1,324.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The group is primarily engaged in the business of complete turnkey solution for engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)