MTNL posts Rs 659 crore loss in December quarter

State-run telecom company MTNL on Monday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 659.28 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021. The consolidated revenue from operations of MTNL declined by about 16 per cent to Rs 303.56 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 360.49 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 21:28 IST
State-run telecom company MTNL on Monday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 659.28 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a loss of Rs 637.78 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations of MTNL declined by about 16 per cent to Rs 303.56 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 360.49 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

