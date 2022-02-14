Siliguri, Asansol, Chandannagore infra to be at par with Kolkata: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that efforts will be made to develop the infrastructure of Siliguri, Asansol and Chandanmagore at par with Kolkata.

Her announcement came after the ruling Trinamool Congress retained control of Asansol, Chandannagore, Bidhannagar municipal corporations, and unseated the Left Front from power from its last major bastion in Siliguri. ''Siliguri is a very important city. For ages, it was under the rule of the Left Front. We have carried out several developmental works in Siliguri. We have constructed several flyovers and are developing the highways to reduce the travel time to Kolkata,'' she said.

Noting that TMC leader Gautam Deb will be the next mayor of Siliguri, Banerjee requested him to develop the north Bengal city at par with Kolkata and its adjoining Rajarhat and Bidhannagar areas.

''I want to see Siliguri develop and sparkle like Kolkata, Bidhannagar and Rajarhat. I want the same with Asansol and Chandannagore. Only spending money will not help, one has to have a vision for that but common people won't be 'overtaxed' for the purpose,'' she said.

The state government has sanctioned another 100 acres of land for the upgradation of Bagdogra airport into an international one.

She asked senior police officers to chalk out a plan to ensure smooth traffic movement in Siliguri and solve the city's age-old problem. ''I want the traffic system in the city to be redesigned in the coming days. I ask senior police officers to plan to solve the traffic woes so that vehicles don't get stuck in jams for hours,'' she said.

Banerjee is on a three-day tour to north Bengal. She will visit Coochbehar on Tuesday to participate in a meeting of the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA) among several other activities.

