Latvian airline schedules additional flights out of Kyiv

Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic has scheduled two additional flights from Kyiv to Latvian capital Riga to cope with demand, after the United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

The flights, on Tuesday and Wednesday, are scheduled "to address the significant passenger demand", the airline said in a statement. "airBaltic is continuously evaluating the current situation and ... is flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule if necessary," the statement said. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday took to Twitter to advise its nationals still in Ukraine to "use this opportunity".

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, and Washington has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.

