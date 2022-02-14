Left Menu

Latvian airline schedules additional flights out of Kyiv

Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic has scheduled two additional flights from Kyiv to Latvian capital Riga to cope with demand, after the United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time. The flights, on Tuesday and Wednesday, are scheduled "to address the significant passenger demand", the airline said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:19 IST
Latvian airline schedules additional flights out of Kyiv

Latvian state-owned airline airBaltic has scheduled two additional flights from Kyiv to Latvian capital Riga to cope with demand, after the United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

The flights, on Tuesday and Wednesday, are scheduled "to address the significant passenger demand", the airline said in a statement. "airBaltic is continuously evaluating the current situation and ... is flexible and ready to adjust its flight schedule if necessary," the statement said. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday took to Twitter to advise its nationals still in Ukraine to "use this opportunity".

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, and Washington has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022