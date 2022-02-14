SpiceJet postpones scheduled board meeting to consider quarterly results to Tuesday

SpiceJet has postponed its scheduled board meet to Tuesday saying that the company's audit committee meeting for approval of December quarter results was inconclusive due to paucity of time.

The low-cost carrier, which is going through turbulent times, was scheduled to announce the financial results for the quarter ended December 2021 on Monday.

An intimation in this regard was given to the BSE on February 8.

In a late evening filing on Monday, the airline said the board meeting scheduled to be held on February 14 ''could not commence as the meeting of the audit committee for approval of the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 remains inconclusive and adjourned to February 15, 2022 due to paucity of time''.

Accordingly, the board meeting stands adjourned to February 15, the filing said.

The board will meet on Tuesday to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 2021, it added.

