Coffee Day Enterprises Q3 net profit at Rs 18.8 cr; revenue from operation at Rs 183.5 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.80 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 110.41 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing.

CDEL's revenue from operation in October-December 2021 declined 31.41 per cent to Rs 183.49 crore, compared with Rs 267.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 169.69 crore in the December 2021 quarter, down 58.97 per cent as against Rs 413.63 crore.

The firm's revenue from coffee and related business stood at Rs 157.86 crore, up 27.59 per cent as against Rs 123.72 crore of the corresponding quarter.

Revenue from hospitality services jumped 15.30 per cent to Rs 13.41 crore, compared with Rs 11.63 crore for Q3/FY 2020-21.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 55.55 apiece on the BSE, down 8.26 per cent from the previous close.

