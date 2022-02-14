Left Menu

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 22:28 IST
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr
  • Country:
  • India

NLC India Ltd on Monday reported a 25.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 229.88 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 compared to Rs 183.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated income of the company during October-December period increased to Rs 2,845.08 crore from Rs 2,623.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, NLC India Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that consolidated power generation during nine months ended December 31, 2021, is 21,740 MU as against 17,604 MU in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 23.49 per cent.

The company has achieved PLF of 70.20 per cent for nine months ended December 31, 2021 as against the national average of 57.16 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022