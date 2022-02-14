Left Menu

Tata Power-DDL bags ICAI's annual award for excellence in financial reporting

The jury reviewed and screened the accounting practices adopted by the organisation, the policies adopted for disclosure and presentation of financial statements, and other information contained in the annual report.

14-02-2022
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has been awarded the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the financial year 2020-21.

The annual report and financial statements of Tata Power-DDL for the financial year 2020-21 have been adjudged as a winner in the 'Silver Shield' category, Tata Power said in a statement.

Research Committee of the ICAI has been holding the annual competition for the 'ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting' to promote better standards in the preparation and presentation of information in the financial statements. The awards are given in seven categories of business and other entities.

A jury chaired by NBCC Chairman and Managing Director P K Gupta and prominent members from various sectors selected Tata Power-DDL in the 'infrastructure and construction sector' category. The jury reviewed and screened the accounting practices adopted by the organisation, the policies adopted for disclosure and presentation of financial statements, and other information contained in the annual report.

