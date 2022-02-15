Left Menu

FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 00:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it was extending its target date to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy program in Boca Chica, Texas, to March 28.

The FAA's previous target date was Feb. 28. The FAA noted that completing the environmental review does not guarantee that a vehicle operator license will be issued to SpaceX.

SpaceX, the space company led by Elon Musk must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

