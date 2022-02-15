Left Menu

Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at

Though exports are not formally blocked, U.S. officials must inspect avocados being sent to the United States. Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said the matter may have been influenced by groups with something to gain from the suspension, without giving details. "The truth is, there's always an economic, a commercial interest behind it," he said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-02-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 00:34 IST
Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state of Michoacan.

The U.S. embassy said the U.S. avocado inspection program in Michoacan had been suspended pending a review of the security situation. Though exports are not formally blocked, U.S. officials must inspect avocados being sent to the United States. Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said the matter may have been influenced by groups with something to gain from the suspension, without giving details.

"The truth is, there's always an economic, a commercial interest behind it," he said. "Or there's a political attitude." He also pointed to a recent decision by U.S. trade officials to seek talks with Mexico over its environmental obligations under a North American trade agreement, including protection of the critically endangered vaquita porpoise.

He then stressed that Mexican relations with the U.S. government were "very good".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022