Iran's FM says in call with EU's Borrell: Iran won't back down from its red lines - ministry tweet
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-02-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 01:16 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell the latest status of the talks in Vienna, Iran's foreign ministry said in a tweet on Monday.
Amirabdollahian said "a lack of serious will on the part of the West to reach a good and credible agreement in Vienna has led to unnecessary prolongation of the talks," the ministry added.
Amirabdollahian also stressed in the call that Iran will not back down from its red lines.
