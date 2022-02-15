Left Menu

U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID

The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of "Level Four: Very High." The U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory rating on Monday for South Korea, Indonesia and Azerbaijan to "Level 4: Do Not Travel." In total, CDC lists about 140 countries and territories at the highest warning level, including Canada, all of Europe and almost all of Latin America, with COVID levels due to the Omicron variant declining but still high in many countries. The CDC lists 50 countries or territories as "Level Three: High," discouraging non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 03:40 IST
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan and Belarus due to widespread COVID-19. The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of "Level Four: Very High."

The U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory rating on Monday for South Korea, Indonesia and Azerbaijan to "Level 4: Do Not Travel." In total, CDC lists about 140 countries and territories at the highest warning level, including Canada, all of Europe and almost all of Latin America, with COVID levels due to the Omicron variant declining but still high in many countries.

The CDC lists 50 countries or territories as "Level Three: High," discouraging non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans. Just 11 destinations - including China, New Zealand, Pakistan, Taiwan and Hong Kong - are listed at Level 1: Low or Level 2: Moderate. The CDC lists about another 40 destinations as unknown and advises not traveling to those unless vaccinated.

Some industry officials have said they believe the CDC travel recommendations are a factor in the depressed international air travel demand. Earlier this month, major airlines, business and travel groups urged the White House to end COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers traveling to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022