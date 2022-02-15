PM Jacinda Ardern to undertake trade-focused visit to US

The Prime Minister will undertake a trade focused visit to the United States in May.

The visit forms part of the government's reconnection strategy and will see the Prime Minister undertake trade engagement on the United States West Coast focused on New Zealand's high-technology export sectors.

"New Zealand is in demand internationally. A priority for our international engagement is to focus on trade opportunities that accelerate our recovery raise New Zealand's profile in key export markets," Jacinda Ardern said.

During the visit the Prime Minister will be the principal speaker at Harvard University's Commencement in May.

Further details of the visit will be shared as planning and consultation progresses.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)