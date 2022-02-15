Left Menu

4 labourers killed, 15 injured after van falls into river in MP

From Jhansi, they reached Padora village in Shivpuri by a bus and were going to a construction site when the accident took place, the official said.Three of the deceased were identified as Hamid Mohammed Abdullah, Khahul Ameen and Hakim Mustafa.All the injured labourers have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 11:05 IST
4 labourers killed, 15 injured after van falls into river in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four labourers were killed and 15 others received injuries after their van overturned and fell into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said. All the labourers were from West Bengal and they were being taken to a bridge construction site in Vira village in Shivpuri district, Kolaras police station in-charge Alok Singh said.

The accident took place around 2 am near Goritila Hirapur village under Kolaras police station limits, some 25 km from the district headquarters, the police said. The van driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into the Sindh river, Singh said. Four labourers died and 15 others were injured, some of them seriously, he said.

The victims had reached Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) by train on Monday night. From Jhansi, they reached Padora village in Shivpuri by a bus and were going to a construction site when the accident took place, the official said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Hamid Mohammed Abdullah, Khahul Ameen and Hakim Mustafa.

All the injured labourers have been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022