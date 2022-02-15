Left Menu

AMD says Xilinx acquisition will double its presence in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 11:10 IST
AMD says Xilinx acquisition will double its presence in India
  • Country:
  • India

Computer chip company AMD has said that the acquisition of fabless semiconductor company Xilinx will double its presence in India.

AMD has acquired Xilinx for USD 35 billion, which is the biggest acquisition deal in the semiconductor segment.

''It is a momentous occasion for AMD as we close the acquisition of Xilinx today, establishing ourselves as the industry's high-performance and adaptive computing leader.

''Outside North America, Xilinx has its largest employee presence in Hyderabad, doubling AMD's presence in India,'' AMD India Country Head Jaya Jagadish said in a statement on Monday.

Jagadish looks forward to working with the Xilinx team to expand AMD's product portfolio into adaptive computing solutions to accelerate an even more diverse set of emerging and evolving workloads, as per the statement.

The acquisition expands AMD's total addressable market to USD 135 billion from USD 80 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022