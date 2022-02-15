China says Jan FDI up 11.6% y/y in yuan terms
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in January rose 11.6% from a year ago to 102.28 billion yuan ($16.10 billion), the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
In dollar terms, FDI increased 17.6% in January, it said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.3536 Chinese yuan)
