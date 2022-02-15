Adani Wilmar shares up over 7 pc on strong Q3 results

Shares of Adani Wilmar jumped over 7 percent on Tuesday a day after the company posted a 66 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 211.41 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

On the BSE, the shares were trading 7.33 percent higher at Rs 404.

Similarly, on the NSE, the scrip was up 7.62 percent to Rs 405.

Its total income rose to Rs 14,405.82 crore in the third quarter from Rs 10,238.23 crore a year ago, up around 41 percent, driven by food products, which it sees as the focus area going forward.

