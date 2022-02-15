4 people killed after truck hits multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four people were killed and three others injured after a container truck hit multiple vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Borghat in Khopoli area around 6.30 am after the truck driver lost control over the wheels, a police official said.

The truck first hit a car and then dashed against four other vehicles on the busy route, he said. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Four occupants of a car died on the spot. Three passengers of another vehicle received injuries and they were rushed to a hospital at Kamothe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)