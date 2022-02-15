Left Menu

Indian IT revenues grow fastest in a decade to USD 227 bn in pandemic-hit FY22

Share of the new age digital services grew 25 per cent to USD 13 billion and India has a strong workforce geared for technologies of the future, Ghosh said.Nasscom, which has ceased to give a growth projection for the future, said that a chief executives survey pointed to another growth year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:15 IST
Indian IT revenues grow fastest in a decade to USD 227 bn in pandemic-hit FY22
Nasscom Image Credit: Twitter (@nasscom)
  • Country:
  • India

India's information technology sector is set to become a USD 227 billion industry in FY'22, registering a 15.5 percent growth, industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday.

The 15.5 percent growth is the highest in over a decade and Nasscom's president Debjani Ghosh termed it as a year of resurgence, after the one of resilience in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. The industry revenues had grown by 2.3 percent to USD 194 billion in FY21. In its yearly strategic review for FY22, Nasscom said the industry added 4.5 lakh new jobs to take the overall direct employees to 50 lakh people. Over 44 per cent of the new hires were women, and their overall share is now 18 lakh. Export revenues grew 17.2 percent to USD 178 billion, while the domestic revenues grew 10 percent to USD 49 billion, it said. Share of the new-age digital services grew 25 percent to USD 13 billion and India has a strong workforce geared for technologies of the future, Ghosh said.

Nasscom, which has ceased to give a growth projection for the future, said that a chief executives' survey pointed to another growth year. Over 70 per cent of those polled said they will be able to maintain growth in 2022 as well.

Ghosh said the grouping ''clearly'' sees an ability to reach USD 350 billion in revenues by 2026, saying the ''India narrative is becoming tremendously powerful''.

The survey said employees will be the key focus areas for companies in the new year, with measures on upskilling and retention, while research and development investments will also accelerate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022