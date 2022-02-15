Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:52 IST
Semaai raises USD 1.25 mn in pre-seed funding
Indonesia-based agri-tech startup Semaai on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.25 million (Rs 8.75 crore) in a funding round.

The pre-seed funding round was led by Surge, Sequoia Capital India's rapid scale-up program for startups in India and Southeast Asia, and Beenext.

While Semaai primarily operates in Central Java, Indonesia, a large part of the funding will be channeled into expanding the startup's engineering and product teams in India, a statement said.

''Semaai has plans to grow its tech talent in India by at least three times by the end of 2022,'' it said.

Semaai was founded in April 2021, and the company is applying best practices from their expertise in the Indian agri-tech ecosystem for their growth in Indonesia.

In just five months since launch, Semaai has seen the gross merchandise value (GMV) of products sold to agri-retailers and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) increase by tenfold.

The startup aims to deliver its services and impact up to 1,00,000 smallholders and rural MSMEs by next year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

