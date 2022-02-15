Left Menu

UK stocks recover after sharp losses; Astrazeneca shines

British stocks rose on Tuesday, following steep losses in the previous session on concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Astrazeneca among the top boosts to the benchmark index on positive data from a prostate cancer treatment trial.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:09 IST
UK stocks recover after sharp losses; Astrazeneca shines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British stocks rose on Tuesday, following steep losses in the previous session on concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Astrazeneca among the top boosts to the benchmark index on positive data from a prostate cancer treatment trial. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, while mid-cap stocks gained 0.3% in early trade. Both indexes had slumped nearly 2% on Monday, after the United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

Defensive sectors including healthcare and consumer staples were the top performers on Tuesday, indicating that sentiment was still on edge over the conflict. Drugmaker Astrazeneca jumped 2.6%, providing the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, after it flagged positive results from a phase-3 trial, including better survival rates, for a treatment for prostate cancer.

Positive results from BHP Group also supported British mining stocks. The world's largest miner reported a 57% surge in its first-half profit on stronger commodity prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022