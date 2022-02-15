Park+, goEgoNetwork tie up to deploy EV charging infra in India

Car parking solutions startup Park+ and electric vehicle charging network firm, goEgoNetwork on Tuesday announced a collaboration to deploy EV charging infrastructure in India.

Under the collaboration, a network of EV charging infrastructure will be set up initially in five cities, starting with Delhi-NCR, and will cover top 20 cities in the next couple of years, the companies said in a joint statement.

''Low penetration of EV chargers is the biggest factor which discourages potential EV customers from buying one. With our unique real estate access, large demand generating consumer base, and strong technology stack, we are confident of solving this problem in collaboration with our partners,'' Park+ Founder & CEO Amit Lakhotia said.

With this initiative, goEgoNetwork Co-founder Dheeman Kadam said,''We hope to provide consumers easy access to EV charging stations...This is also in tune with the goEgoNetwork's vision of empowering EV owners with a wide network of charging solutions, in close proximity to wherever they go.'' PTI RKL ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)