OneRare Joins Forces with Massive Restaurants to Redefine the Landscape of Blockchain Industry in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) OneRare, a leading name revolutionising the trading and blockchain sector by creating a foodverse with a game-inspired layout, recently collaborated with Massive Restaurants, founded by 'The Prince of Indian cuisine’ - Mr. Zorawar Kalra. Offering world’s first tokenisation layer for food and creating an immersive and gamified experience, OneRare is now striving to cause ripples in the sector with this symbiotic association that will help both the brands to up-skill and upscale with new-day technology and advancements. Providing both OneRare and Massive Restaurants with an opportunity to drive a higher engagement and get exposure to new audiences on the blockchain, and global audiences across the world, the alliance aims to attain mutual growth and success. The collaboration will enable Massive Restaurants to bring all its entities into the Foodverse, starting with one of the most loved restaurant by the people of the country - the Farzi. Farzi is a Casual Dining Restaurant and is known to celebrate modern Indian cuisine, and has endeavored to give a contemporary touch to Indian food. With the association with OneRare, Farzi will become the first Indian restaurant to enter into the Metaverse, and create its first experience restaurant in OneRare's Food Metaverse. Massive Restaurants will present NFTs celebrating their signature dishes on the blockchain for the first time ever, as well, create virtual restaurants, interactive experiences and more. Both brands are embraced warmly by the audience and with the collaboration, they will now be working in tandem to cater to their patrons more diligently. OneRare and Massive Restaurants will together explore the blockchain world to power up table reservations, online ordering, and much more. Commenting on the collaboration, Ms. Supreet Raju, Co-founder, OneRare, said, ''Mr. Zorawar and his team have been revolutionising the Indian food scene in more ways than one. They have been visionaries in introducing the finest Modern Indian cuisine to global audiences, and we are delighted to extend this experience to the blockchain. OneRare will work closely with Massive Restaurants to create the First Indian Restaurant Experience in Web3 & be a pioneer in the space.'' Expressing his intent with respect to the association, Mr. Zorawar Kalra, Founder and Managing Director Massive Restaurants, said, ''Massive Restaurants has always believed in staying ahead of times, and we are excited to lead the way for Indian restaurants in the Metaverse. OneRare is building the future, and their foodverse is going to change the way we eat. Our brands like Farzi Restaurant is redefining Modern Indian cuisine across the world, and with the help of OneRare, we will be able to bring new experiences to people from across the world.'' Carving a fascinating path leading to an upward spiral of success, the alliance will prove to be a future-forward approach that revs-up and gamifies the food as well as blockchain space. Image: Mr. Zorawar Kalra, Founder & Managing Director, Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

