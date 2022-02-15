Navars Edutech to launch 100 satellite constellations in the next 5 years in collaboration with Skyroot Aerospace

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyderabad-based space startup "Navars Edutech" envisages launching 100 student-developed satellites constellation with Skyroot Aerospace as a launch partner in the next five years. This partnership enables Navars Edutech to become India's first Space Education startup for K12 students to design and launch satellites to space, using an indigenously developed private launch vehicle of Skyroot Aerospace. With a mission to take the first set of Satellites to LEO (Low Earth Orbit) with Skyroot's maiden launch Vikram-I in December-2022, students will develop the intended satellite constellations for astronomical observations. Navars will lead this exciting EdTech transformation for the first time in the country at the school level.

Navars Edutech is a leading Astronomy & Space education company with a primary focus to drive awareness and education through engagement and innovation by offering real-life experience through live content, software tools, hardware kits, and experiences among K12 students. With this strategic collaboration, Navars is accelerating the Space ecosystem among students through design, development & research in the plethora of satellite, launch vehicles, software programming, image and data analytics. "Advanced Space education has been of high interest to Navars Edutech. Navars is excited to partner with Skyroot Aerospace to launch student-built payloads to space. These advanced technologies will empower students to apply their knowledge and skills at an early age and inspire them to become the next generation Astronomers and Space Scientist," says Sravan Varma, CEO, Navars Edutech.

"This partnership will bring Space activities much closer to students, a true democratisation of space," says Pawan Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace. Navars will transform India's STEM Space education program and establish new opportunities for the students from the school level. Navars Edutech is an Astronomy & Space Education Startup started in October 2019, offering comprehensive space education in schools. Navars Edutech comprises a dynamic mix of intellectual professionals, managerial team, subject-matter experts, and Astronomy and Space researchers.

Skyroot Aerospace is a national award-winning Indian Start-up developing small satellite launch vehicles, Vikram Series, with its maiden launch in December, 2022. Skyroot is open for launch booking now for its Vikram series. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

