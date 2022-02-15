French wine and spirits exports at record high in 2021

French wine and spirits exports hit a new record of 15.5 billion euros ($17.59 billion) in 2021, up 28% on 2020 and 11% above 2019, the Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) said on Tuesday.

Sales abroad of wine and spirits -- France's second-biggest export after the aerospace sector -- also rose in volume, reaching 203 million cases of 12 bottles, up 11% from 2020, it said.

