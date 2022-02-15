Coffee Day Global Q3 revenue up 28 pc; loss at Rs 23 cr

Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates coffee chain CCD, has posted 27.58 percent growth in net operational revenue at Rs 157.86 crore and narrowing of loss to Rs 23.01 crore, for December quarter 2021-22.

The Cafe Coffee Day chain operator had logged a net operating revenue of Rs 123.73 for the year-ago period. Its loss after taxes was at Rs 66.11 crore in December quarter 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.

Its average sale per day was up 34 percent to Rs 17,401 during the quarter as against Rs 12,987 in October-December last fiscal year.

The average sale per day in July-September was Rs 14,378.

During the quarter under review, its same-store sales growth was up 25.3 percent.

However, year on year, its cafe outlet count was down by 18.4 percent as the number of operational stores came down to 501.

It was operating 521 stores in July-September, 2021-22, and 614 in the December quarter last fiscal year.

Similarly, its vending machine count was down to 44,420 during the quarter under review from 47,155 in the year-ago period.

However, the vending machine count was higher from 43,327 in July-September.

On Monday, its parent firm, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) announced its results, including that of step-down subsidiary Coffee Day Global.

"As the company is an unlisted entity, it is not mandatorily required to prepare the financial result following the listing regulations. However, the company has voluntarily prepared the financial results using the formats prescribed by the listing regulations," said CDEL.

