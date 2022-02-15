Left Menu

UK and Japan to conduct joint research on fighter jet sensor

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday it had signed a letter of arrangement with Japan to work together on research for a fighter jet sensor to detect lethal threats.

The universal radio frequency sensor technology could help armed forces to better detect future threats from air, land, and sea, quickly and accurately locating targets and denying surveillance technology operated by adversaries, the MoD said.

Britain, which has been seeking to deepen its relationship with the Asian nation, said the work on the project was set to start in April, with 75 jobs expected to be created across the UK as part of it. ($1 = 0.7381 pounds)

