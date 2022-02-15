Dalal Street recoups Monday losses; Sensex surges 1736 points

The Indian stock markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by more than 3 per cent on Tuesday, recouping almost all the losses incurred in the previous day, amid signs of de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions. The benchmark Sensex of the BSE surged 1736.21 points or 3.08 per cent to 58,142.05 points. The index had lost 1747.08 points on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 509.65 points or 3.03 per cent higher at 17,352.45 points. The Nifty had lost 531.95 points on Monday. Both the key indices have recouped almost all the losses incurred on Monday.

The markets rallied sharply towards the end of Tuesday trading sessions on news that some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills. This is seen as a signal for de-escalation of tensions in the region. There was broad-based buying support. All the 30 stocks that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive.

Bajaj Finance surged 5.13 per cent to Rs 7137.90. State Bank of India soared 4.55 per cent to Rs 524.65. Bajaj Finserv climbed 4.37 per cent to Rs 16365.80. Seventeen of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex gained more than 3 per cent. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries soared 3.36 per cent to Rs 2417.35.

L&T 4.34 per cent higher at Rs 1877.05; Titan 4.02 per cent higher at Rs 2493.75; Wipro 3.98 per cent higher at Rs 563.45; Asian Paints 3.76 per cent higher at Rs 3264.20; and Kotak Bank 3.75 per cent higher at Rs 1812.65 were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

