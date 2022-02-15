Communication skills platform PlanetSpark to hire over 10,000 English teachers this yr

Edtech PlanetSpark on Tuesday said the company is planning to recruit over 10,000 English teachers in 2022, to strengthen its market presence.

The company already has over 2,100 teachers on the platform, PlanetSpark said in a statement.

PlanetSpark had raised a Series-B round of USD 13.5 million led by Prime Venture Partners and entrepreneurs such as Binny Bansal and Deep Kalra in December 2021.

With the fresh round of investment, the company plans to aggressively capture the market share in the USD 82-billion global communication skills market.

The 10,000 teachers will help the company strengthen its presence in India, the US and the Middle East and also to enter new markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia, the company said.

''India has an estimated pool of 1.8 million potential English teachers. Every year, around four lakh fresh candidates are entering this pool in the form of English, communication and B.Ed graduates.

''This provides a unique demographic advantage to build a global communication skills market leader from India,'' PlanetSpark co-founder Kunal Malik said.

The remote working revolution has made a massive impact on the teaching industry, PlanetSpark co-founder Maneesh Dhooper said.

''Top-notch teachers have adopted online teaching in large numbers and they do not want to go back to the traditional offline classroom teaching. The best teachers from small towns all across India are signing up with us in large numbers,'' he added.

