Malaysia and Brunei agree quarantine exemption pact
Both governments have also agreed to recognise each other's COVID-19 contact-tracing and information applications to facilitate travel, and to cooperate on research and development for COVID-19 vaccines, he added.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Neighbours Malaysia and Brunei will waive a quarantine requirement on travel between the two countries for people vaccinated against COVID-19, Malaysia's prime minister said on Tuesday. The vaccinated travel lane (VTL) will see the operation of four flights per week between Kuala Lumpur and Bandar Seri Begawan, Ismail Sabri said in a statement.
"A VTL to allow movement over our land borders are also being considered by both countries," he said. Malaysia has a similar arrangement with neighbouring Singapore.
Ismail Sabri provided no start date for the VTL and said details were still being studied. Both governments have also agreed to recognise each other's COVID-19 contact-tracing and information applications to facilitate travel, and to cooperate on research and development for COVID-19 vaccines, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brunei
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Ismail Sabri
- Kuala Lumpur
ALSO READ
Singapore tourist arrivals fall to record low in 2021
PM Lee "cautiously optimistic" as Singapore's borders progressively reopen
Indian tourist arrivals to Singapore fall to record low
U.S. CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore over COVID-19
Singapore court denies bail to anti-vaccine group founder on COVID-19 vaccine-related fraud