Left Menu

IndiGo to upgrade navigation technology in its A320 aircraft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:55 IST
IndiGo to upgrade navigation technology in its A320 aircraft
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest airline IndiGo has chosen NAVBLUE, an Airbus Services company, to upgrade navigation technology in some of its A320 planes and that will help pilots to navigate challenging airspaces with more precision and predictability.

The leading carrier will upgrade a part of its A320 aircraft fleet with RNP AR (Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required) capability.

''With Airbus' RNP AR Upgrade, IndiGo pilots will be able to navigate mountainous areas or other challenging airspaces with precision and predictability,'' NAVBLUE said in a release.

NAVBLUE is into flight operations and air traffic management solutions.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline has full confidence in NAVBLUE's expertise which will help pilots navigate safely through challenging terrains like curvy or hilly areas during the takeoff or landing. ''We believe this will enhance operational safety of the aircraft while also improving efficiency in the long run''.

The airline is a customer of NAVBLUE since 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022