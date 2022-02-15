Separation of Chairperson, MD positions at listed cos will be voluntary: Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said the requirement to split Chairperson and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer positions at listed companies will not be mandatory and will be implemented on a voluntary basis. The listed entities were required to split the roles before April 2022.

''Sebi board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on a 'voluntary basis','' the regulator said in a release after the board meeting.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the regulator should hear if Indian companies have a view on the matter even as she made it clear that she was not ''giving a diktat''.

