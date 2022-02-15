Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:06 IST
UK police say unattended item in central London not suspicious
Uk Police Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police said an unattended item in central London was found not to be suspicious and they would be reopening closed roads shortly.

"The unattended item has been assessed and was found not to be suspicious. Road closures will be lifted imminently," they said in a statement on Twitter.

Police had earlier closed several bridges along a one mile stretch of the River Thames while they assessed the item.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

