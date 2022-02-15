UK police say unattended item in central London not suspicious

British police said an unattended item in central London was found not to be suspicious and they would be reopening closed roads shortly.

"The unattended item has been assessed and was found not to be suspicious. Road closures will be lifted imminently," they said in a statement on Twitter.

Police had earlier closed several bridges along a one mile stretch of the River Thames while they assessed the item.

