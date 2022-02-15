Left Menu

Boss Gifts Mercedes-Benz SUV for his Trusted Employee in Kerala

The boss in the news is Mr. A.K. Shaji, who owns myG, a premier retailer of Consumer Electronics Home Appliances in Kerala. Image Boss Gifts Mercedes-Benz SUV for his Trusted Employee in Kerala PWR PWR

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:12 IST
Boss Gifts Mercedes-Benz SUV for his Trusted Employee in Kerala
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kochi, Kerala, India (NewsVoir) It is usually with a gold coin - that’s typically how honesty and hard work of employees are rewarded down south. But the owner of a retail chain in Kerala has recently called his trusted staff and handed over to him the key to a brand-new Benz GLA Class 220D, an SUV worth about INR 45 lakhs. The boss in the news is Mr. A.K. Shaji, who owns myG, a premier retailer of Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances in Kerala. His ‘gifted’ staff is Mr. C.R. Anish, who has been “a pillar of support” for him for over 22 years. Anish has been associated with Shaji long before the latter founded myG. He has worked in various capacities in myG, including in the marketing, maintenance and business development units of the company, and is currently its Chief Business Development Officer. Started in 2006, myG has grown to become the largest consumer electronics retail chain in Kerala with 100 stores across the state. In an Instagram video that Shaji shared, he was all praise for his trusted lieutenant and was seen thanking him profusely. “Ani has been with me for the last 22 years even before I started myG. He is a strong pillar and a mainstay for me. He has never disappointed me. His brotherly affection and immense focus and dedication towards work supported me a lot. I consider Anish as a partner and not an employee,” Shaji’s Instagram post reads.

This is not the first time that Shaji has gifted a car to his employee. Two years ago, he gifted cars to 6 of his employees. Among his larger-than-life gifts are foreign trips to employees. Gifting in God’s own country sometimes can go truly out of the world. Image: Boss Gifts Mercedes-Benz SUV for his Trusted Employee in Kerala PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022