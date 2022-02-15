GPM Architects & Planners completes 40+ Years of Trust & Legacy

NEW DELHI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPM Architects & Planners is one of India's leading architecture practises and has recently completed 40 years of excellence and expertise in the industry.

With a strength of more than 175 professionals, the firm specialises in efficient and economic 'Concept to Completion' services for all genres: Mixed-Use, Commercial, Institutional, Townships, Residential, Industrial, Healthcare, Offices, Infrastructure and Hospitality projects. They have also developed capability and expertise in a new vertical, Environmental Engineering, to provide a safer and more resilient built environment.

With a core philosophy of People, Process and Passion, their design process is driven by a sense of shared purpose and ingenuity that each team member brings to work. Their conceptual approach is experience-driven, guided by a vision to create recognizable and exciting architecture and urban spaces. Equally important is the teamwork and collaborative effort that makes any successful design story, establishing a systems-driven organisation.

Mitu Mathur , Director at GPM Architects & Planners, said, ''As we move towards a new year and new beginnings, we are proud to celebrate our journey of 40 years of 'Making Progress a Process' with you. We are greatly indebted and thankful to all our clients and consultants for playing a pivotal role in our growth and sincerely appreciate the continued trust and confidence everyone has put in us. We hope to continue our commitment to putting their needs first as our company expands and evolves.'' Along with repeat clientele in the Private Sector, the firm has a stronghold in several Government organisations. They have worked and continue to drive many mega-value projects with clients such as NBCC, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, DDA, DGMAP, AFNHB, AWHO, RRVUNL, IOCL etc. Their long-established client relationships and cooperation are a testament to the firm's legacy and the spirit of the people who have moulded it. In addition, their global outlook has successfully enabled them to collaborate with international design firms for large-scale projects, augmenting multi-disciplinary, cross-collaborative approaches.

About GPM: Started by Mr Gian P. Mathur over 40 years ago, GPM Architects & Planners has earned a reputation as a leading architecture and design firm in India. The firm prides itself in completing projects with prominent real estate companies all over India. With a strength of more than 175 professionals and a deep-rooted commitment to improving the built environment, the firm has diversified across typologies, ranging from commercial, healthcare, hospitality, housing to mixed-use and transit-oriented developments. Central to GPM's methodology is the concept of strengthening the 3 P's- People, Process, and Passion. For each design, the process, approach and story are the most important things as it carves a unique identity for themselves. The firm's conceptual approach is experience-driven, guided by a vision to create recognizable and exciting architecture and urban spaces.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gpm_architects/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GianPMathur LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gian-p-mathur-and-associates-pvt-ltd-/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747069/40_Years_GPM.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)