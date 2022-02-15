Left Menu

Three rescued from Spanish trawler sunk off Canada, minister says

Three crew members have been rescued from a Spanish fishing trawler that sank off the east coast of Canada, Spain's government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday. We are in coordination and permanent contact with these rescue services," she told a news conference. Spanish media reported that there were 22 sailors aboard the vessel when it went down.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

