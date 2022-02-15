Left Menu

Social harmony part of govt and BJP's thought process: IT minister Vaishnaw

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:00 IST
Social harmony part of govt and BJP's thought process: IT minister Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday said the government and the ruling BJP have social harmony and inclusive development as a part of their thought process.

"We as the government, in BJP, we believe in inclusive development, we believe in 'Antodaya' as a major philosophy, as a prime philosophy of our political thought, we believe that social harmony (and) inclusive development are a part of our thought process," Vaishnaw told reporters at a Nasscom event.

He made the remark while welcoming the USD 227-billion industry's move to create hubs in tier-II and tier-III cities of the country.

The minister congratulated the industry for hitting the USD 200 billion milestone in FY22, and exhorted it to focus on the next milestone of crossing USD 300 billion.

Speaking at the same event, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said IT companies have created micro IT hubs in centres such as Coimbatore, Indore and Ahmedabad, and called such deepening of presence a growth imperative.

She also said the industry is now eyeing revenues of USD 350 billion by 2026 and working towards the same, given the high opportunity it sees because of the demand for digital services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

