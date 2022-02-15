Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:11 IST
MRPL to get new ED

Shyamprasad Kamath Mundkur has been appointed as executive director (refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) with effect from June 1, 2022, a company release here said.

A native of Mangalore, Kamath is currently holding the post of group general manager (technical services) at MRPL.

Kamath had joined MRPL in July 1992 and has held various positions in the organisation apart from his stint on deputation at ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL).

He is an almunus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) and TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal.

