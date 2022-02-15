NBCC Q3 net profit down 10 pc to Rs 87 cr

State-owned NBCC Ltd has reported a 10 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.03 crore for the quarter ended December. Its profit stood at Rs 96.98 crore in the year-ago period. Total income also fell to Rs 2,056.31 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 2,149.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.

