Left Menu

Bank of Baroda signs MoU with Assam Rifles to provide 'Central Forces Salary Package'

Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Rifles, the country's oldest paramilitary force, to provide 'Central Forces Salary Package'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:22 IST
Bank of Baroda signs MoU with Assam Rifles to provide 'Central Forces Salary Package'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Rifles, the country's oldest paramilitary force, to provide 'Central Forces Salary Package'. Under the agreement, Bank of Baroda will offer the Baroda Central Forces Salary Package to all personnel of the Assam Rifles, both serving and retired. Further, the Bank will also provide special benefits, including Personal Accident Insurance and a co-branded credit card.

Colonel P S Singh, Colonel Administration, Head Quarters, Directorate General, Assam Rifles and Debarata Das, Zonal Manager, Kolkata Zone, Bank of Baroda, signed the agreement. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Salaria, PVSM, VSM (Retd), Chief Defence Banking Advisor, Bank of Baroda said, "We at Bank of Baroda are honoured to be able to serve the Assam Rifles and extend our best-in-class banking services to them. The Bank's specially curated Central Forces Service Package is designed to support the banking requirements of our national heroes and their families."

As part of the MoU, Bank of Baroda will offer a comprehensive bouquet of services such as free unlimited transactions at all Bank ATMs, free remittance services - NEFT/ RTGS online or through branch, free debit card, free unlimited demand draft facilities, 50 per cent discount on locker rentals, 100 per cent waiver on Demat annual maintenance charges and 75 per cent waiver on issuance charges for Gift and Travel cards, Bank of Baroda said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022