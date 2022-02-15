Start-up firm Automovill launches accidental claims app to reduce cost

Left Menu

Mobility start-up Automovill has introduced a mobile application for registration and processing of accidental claims for all motor insurance agents and brokers across the country, an official said on Tuesday. The objective of the initiative is to reduce claim costs by bringing more efficiency into the system for all stakeholders, including insurance companies and their customers, he said. The online platform will provide an interface with over one lakh agents and is currently available for android-based devices, Automovill CEO Mridu Mahendra Das said.

The app will cater for users of the iOS operating system by June this year, he said.

''The mobile application will function as a complete motor insurance platform serving agents and car owners and facilitating any such claim.

''An agent can simply sign up and register a claim, which would be submitted to Automovill and after estimate generation, the insurer concerned will process it. Status of processing will be visible on the app,'' Das, who hails from Assam, said.

The start-up firm, a leader in handling motor claims across India, is ''offering not less than a 40 per cent cost reduction as compared to authorised service providers'', he claimed.

In the first phase, the company aims at onboarding at least 20,000 agents across the country and servicing over one lakh claims in the current calendar year, Das said.

Started operations in 2016, Automovill has a presence in 20 cities and is providing services to nearly 4,000 car owners per month.

