Left Menu

Three rescued, bodies sighted after Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

Three sailors were plucked from life rafts in bitterly cold seas off eastern Canada on Tuesday after their trawler sank, and rescuers searching for other survivors spotted bodies, a Spanish official said. The Spanish fishing vessel was named as the Villa del Pitanxo by daily El Pais, which said it had a crew of 24, including 12 Spaniards, two Ghanaians and several Peruvians.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:20 IST
Three rescued, bodies sighted after Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

Three sailors were plucked from life rafts in bitterly cold seas off eastern Canada on Tuesday after their trawler sank, and rescuers searching for other survivors spotted bodies, a Spanish official said.

The Spanish fishing vessel was named as the Villa del Pitanxo by daily El Pais, which said it had a crew of 24, including 12 Spaniards, two Ghanaians and several Peruvians. Government official Maica Larriba said rescuers had sighted four of the vessel's life rafts. They had been able to get to three and were still trying to reach the fourth.

"Two were completely empty and in one of them were just three survivors in a state of hypothermic shock because the temperature of the water is terrible, very low," she said. "We have been told there are bodies."

The government was in coordination and permanent contact with local rescue services, its spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez, told a news conference. Nores Marin, the Villa del Pitanxo's owners, declined to comment.

Based in the city of Pontevedra in the northwestern region of Galicia, the Nores Group has fishing vessels operating in the South Atlantic, off the Canadian coast and between Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau. Refinitiv data showed the Villa del Pitanxo left the Galician port of Vigo on Jan. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022