Left Menu

Torrent Power acquires 25 MW solar plant for Rs 163 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:30 IST
Torrent Power acquires 25 MW solar plant for Rs 163 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Power on Tuesday said it has concluded the transaction to acquire a 25 MW solar power plant for about Rs 163 crore.

It has acquired 100 per cent stake of Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

''The company has, pursuant to share purchase agreement between Torrent Power, Blue Diamond Properties and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, (sellers) and Visual Percept Solar Projects as intimated earlier, completed transaction of acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects,'' it said in a BSE filing.

While Blue Diamond Properties held 55 per cent stake in Visual Percept, Balrampur Chini Mills held 45 per cent.

The SPV operates 25 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Long-term power purchase agreement for the project is with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for a period of 25 years.

In a February 10 filing, the company had informed that enterprise value for this acquisition is estimated at Rs 163 crore, subject to closing price adjustments, if any.

Torrent Power, the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs 20,500 crore, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution.

Torrent Power has an aggregate installed generation capacity of about 3.9 GW, which largely consists of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (0.8 GW).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022