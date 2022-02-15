Lamborghini's Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule launched in Chennai

Automaker Lamborghini on Tuesday announced the launch of its sports car, Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule here.

The entry also marked the delivery of the country's first Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule in the exterior colour Arancio Livrea to a customer in the city, a company release said.

''The car is a Valentine's Day (Feb 14) gift from a father for his daughter on this special day,'' it said.

''The Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule is a daring yet elegant collection of bright and bold colours, realised in a matte paint exterior with complementary interior colour and trim options,'' it said.

It comes in five exterior and interior configurations in Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow), the release added.

Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India said, the company was excited to bring its V10 super sports car, the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule to India, ''where it adopts a striking exterior bicolor scheme that animates the car's dynamism and underscores its presence on the road.'' ''The Huracán series has made an excellent run in the Indian market amongst our segment of consumers. With the addition of the Huracán EVO Fluo Capsule, it will allow our growing clientele the opportunity to customise and stamp their individuality and personality on their Lamborghini,'' he said.

