Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank declares IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power as fraud account; outstanding dues at Rs 148 cr

It is informed that an NPA account, viz ILFS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 148.86 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:47 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank declares IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power as fraud account; outstanding dues at Rs 148 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Tuesday said it has declared bad asset IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company, with dues of over Rs 148 crore, as a fraud account and reported it to the Reserve Bank. As per the bank's policy on determination and disclosures on material events, PSB said it has declared this non-performing account (NPA) as a fraud account. ''It is informed that an NPA account, viz IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 148.86 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement,'' the lender said in a regulatory filing. The bank said it has already made provisions amounting to Rs 59.54 crore, as per the prescribed prudential norms. The company was set up as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) by the debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) under its energy platform IEDCL for implementation of thermal power projects at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. Stock of PSB closed at Rs 15.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.92 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022