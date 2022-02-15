Left Menu

Four youths run over by train in Gurgaon while taking selfie

Four youths died after being hit by a train while taking a selfie near an under-construction railway overbridge ORB in Gurgaon on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday. As soon as the information was received from the train driver, a team from the GRP police station reached the spot and efforts are on to ascertain their identity, officials said.Nobody has been identified yet.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:49 IST
Four youths died after being hit by a train while taking a selfie near an under-construction railway overbridge (ORB) in Gurgaon on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accident occurred at around 5 PM just before Basai railway station when an Ajmer-bound Jan Shatabdi Express from Delhi's Sarai Rohilla was moving from Gurgaon railway station towards Basai. The four youths, aged 18 to 20 years, started taking selfies on the track when the train was approaching. Even when the train came quite near, they did not move as they wanted the train in the picture and were run over.

All the four died on the spot. As soon as the information was received from the train driver, a team from the GRP police station reached the spot and efforts are on to ascertain their identity, officials said.

“Nobody has been identified yet. We are trying”, said Pawan Kumar, in-charge of GRP police station, Gurgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

