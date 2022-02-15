Suez Canal authority considers floating some units

The Suez Canal Authority is considering listing shares of some of the companies it owns on Egypt's stock exchange, authority chairman Osama Rabie told CNBC Arabia on Tuesday.

Rabie added that the authority expects to sell 20% stakes in two or three companies. He identified the companies Canal Rope, and Canal Harbor and Great Projects.

