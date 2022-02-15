Left Menu

Suez Canal authority considers floating some units

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:12 IST
Suez Canal authority considers floating some units

The Suez Canal Authority is considering listing shares of some of the companies it owns on Egypt's stock exchange, authority chairman Osama Rabie told CNBC Arabia on Tuesday.

Rabie added that the authority expects to sell 20% stakes in two or three companies. He identified the companies Canal Rope, and Canal Harbor and Great Projects.

Also Read: BRIEF-Egypt Joins JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bonds Index - Finance Ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022