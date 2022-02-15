Left Menu

ACC commissions 1.6-MTPA grinding unit at Tikaria in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:27 IST
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a 1.6-MTPA grinding unit (GU) at Tikaria in Uttar Pradesh.

The additional capacity will add 1.6 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) of cement to the existing capacity of 2.31 MTPA, taking the total capacity at Tikaria at 3.91 MTPA, said the Holcim India group firm in a statement.

The new facility will manufacture environment-friendly cement products with low carbon emissions.

ACC MD and CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said, ''ACC's strong belief and resilience in these difficult times enabled the team to commission the additional capacity at Tikaria GU. Meticulous planning and collaborative approach of the Tikaria team has been the driving force in setting new benchmark by ACC in these unprecedented times.'' With cement demand projected to increase in India, development capex (capital expenditure) projects are being kick-started to increase clinker and cement capacities across the country.

''As announced earlier, the company is progressing well to increase its capacity, i.e., 2.7 MT of clinker and 4.8 MTPA of cement by 2024,'' he said.

