LKP Securities ties up with HDFC Bank Ltd to launch 3-in-1 account

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): LKP Securities Ltd has entered into an arrangement with HDFC Bank Ltd to offer a special 3-in-1 online account. Under this facility, customers of LKP Securities Ltd. can complete thier bank account opening formalities and gain added benefits of broking and demat account. The 3-in-1 account offers a host of benefits including no annual maintenance charges (AMC) for one year from the trading account opening date and waiver on brokerage charges of up to Rs 500 for one month from the date of demat account opening. The demat and trading accounts also provide the facility to trade in other segments like commodities and currency.

The 3-in-1 account facilitates swift fund transfer between the bank account and trading account as clients no longer have to go through a lengthy authentication process. A secure online account opening process enables them to open the 3-in-1 online account. They can start trading in NSE, BSE and MCX shares using the mobile trading app GETSETGROW@LKP which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The clients of LKP Securities Ltd. can also monitor their trading portfolio, transact in mutual funds, apply for all IPOs using the app with E-IPO and trade in the futures and options market. The clients can access their account details on desktops and smartphones to track their investment portfolio as well.

"At LKP Securities Ltd., our endeavours have always been to make investing simpler, seamless and hassle-free for our clients. Our 3-in-1 online account with multiple utility features and benefits brings in a superior investing experience. It presents an impeccable mix of banking and investing, enabling our clients to leverage all market opportunities. We would like to thank HDFC Bank Ltd for agreeing to be a part of the initiative, doubling the trust for us and the investors," stated Pratik Doshi, Managing Director at LKP Securities. "This joint initiative with LKP Securities Ltd aims to deliver an enhanced customer experience by offering ease of opening trading, demat and bank account digitally with a single journey in a seamless manner. Customers will also benefit from HDFC Bank Ltd wide range of banking products. This kicks off an exciting journey which will allow LKP Securities Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd to explore untapped opportunities in the broking-banking space," said Anand Mankodi, Business Head - Capital Markets and Financial Institutions Group, HDFC Bank Ltd.

LKP Securities Limited is a well-established and spirited Indian broking house with over seven decades of experience in the capital markets, bringing to the table a slew of modern systems and innovative processes which has been crafting wealth and trust to its clients. We provide comprehensive solutions for all capital and financial market related requirements. LKP Securities Limited is a one-stop shop for all your personal and corporate financial needs. It provides you with a full suite of online broking, wealth distribution products and services. Our investment consultants put together tailor made strategies to meet your criteria and needs. We offer services for today's online investors. Our online investing and trading platforms are compatible with all leading operating systems. It has also expanded its operations and IT infrastructure in India since it's founding and today is a leading diversified financial services firm.

LKP Securities Limited has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since December 2016 and has offices across India. Company has a sophisticated system, an operation process that is secure, and a clear risk management policy to handle high volumes of business is important for a company to have. The company offers a wide variety of research reports covering macroeconomic forecasts to in-depth analysis of companies and sectors. The reports are known for their accuracy and clarity, and include Fundamental Analysis, Technical Analysis, and daily research reports. With our superior research and analytical skills and the increasingly transparent market, we can provide unbiased, objective business evaluation, analysis, and recommendations. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

